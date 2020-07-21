Businesses Duped By Fast-Moving Cash Exchange

A flim flam on the boardwalk is under investigation in Oean City.

According to police, two businesses lost money after a suspect approached a cashier to buy a small item, then asks for change for a larger bill.

Then, he pulled out more bills, dropped them to confuse the cashier and was seen stealing money during these fast-moving exchanges.

The suspect through a police investigation has been identified as 64-year-old Jeffrey Fisher.

If anyone else they may have been a victim of this quick-change scam they are advised to contact Ocean City Police.