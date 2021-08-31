BVSPCA, DHA Shelter Endangered Pets From South

Pets who were in endangered shelters in Louisiana before Hurricane Ida and in flood-ravaged portions of Tennessee are out of harm’s way, thanks to two Delaware animal welfare organizations.

Over the weekend, the Brandywine Valley SPCA accepted an emergency evacuation airlift of 110 dogs and cats sheltered in the south. People have already been lining up to adopt their new pets.

Adoption fees are waived through Sunday.

BVSPCA has been working with a rural Louisiana shelter for more than a year to help save animals and get them placed into homes. For more information, please CLICK HERE

Delaware Humane Association, which has adoption centers in Rehoboth Beach and Wilmington, is taking care of 14 dogs from Waverly, Tennessee, which has been particularly devastated by recent flooding. DHA said it will take about a week for the dogs to recover from their ordeal and to be evaluated before they are available for adoption.

Delaware Humane has ongoing relationships to help shelters in other states that may be stressed. For more information, please CLICK HERE