BVSPCA Rescuing 75 Dogs & Cats from Kentucky & Bringing to DE for Adoption

The Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) deployed its rescue bus and staff members yesterday morning to assist in Kentucky following the weekend’s devastating tornadoes. In partnership with the ASPCA, the BVSPCA picked up 75 dogs and cats this morning from Kentucky Humane Society (KHS).

These dogs and cats were available for adoption before the storm. Opening this space at the Louisville shelter will enable KHS to accept pets from Mayfield and other communities impacted by the deadly tornadoes. It also helps them support lost and displaced pets in the coming days as the community assesses the damage and work begins on recovery.

“As soon as we saw the impact, we started planning, knowing there would be a significant need for help,” said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO. “These are the times we all need to come together for both pets and their people, and we’re proud to have the resources to step up in such times of crisis.”

The Kentucky Humane Society is Kentucky’s state’s largest animal adoption agency and provides critical support to under-resourced animal shelters in over 35 Kentucky counties, including Mayfield, which was ravaged by the December 11 tornado.

“Over the last three years, we have worked closely with our friends at the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter, providing almost 1,000 low-cost spay/neuter surgeries to local pets and transporting more than 1,600 shelter animals to KHS for adoption. We are heartbroken to see this community we love and know so well shattered by these storms,” said Kat Rooks, KHS Kentucky Initiatives Director.

“Evacuating homeless animals displaced by these devastating tornadoes is a lifesaving aspect of emergency response efforts because it gives the shelter animals a second chance to find loving homes while freeing up critical resources for pets in impacted communities,” said Susan Anderson, Director of Disaster Response for the ASPCA National Field Response Team. “We are grateful to the Brandywine Valley SPCA for opening their doors to these animals in need so local animal welfare organizations in Kentucky can focus on supporting displaced pets.”

The BVSPCA expects the rescued shelter dogs and cats to arrive at their Animal Rescue Center (ARC) in Georgetown late Monday night. They will be intaked on Tuesday and will start going up for adoption on Wednesday across the BVSPCA locations in Delaware and Pennsylvania.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA is asking for the community’s help. “We’re doing this work on top of our day-to-day work for lost pets and cruelty victims,” said Lamb. “Our community can play an essential role in these rescue efforts by adopting, fostering and donating to support the rescue mission.” Donations can be made at: https://bvspca.org/kentucky-tornado