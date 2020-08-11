Bystanders Rescue Driver From Burning Mail Truck

A head-on crash caused a U.S. Mail truck to catch fire late Monday afternoon and sent several people to hospitals.

The wreck happened on Laurel Road near Old Stage Road, according to the Laurel Fire Department. Bystanders were able to rescue the driver of the mail truck before rescue crews arrived.

One injured person was flown by helicopter to Christiana Hospital for treatment. Two others were driven to local hospitals.

The incident is still under investigation. Laurel Road in the area was shut down for a while due to the accident, vehicle fire and clean-up.