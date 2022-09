Drawbridge Road, Cambridge fire / Image courtesy of the Office of the MD State Fire Marshal

Firefighters from the Linkwood Volunteer Fire Department were called just after 2am Friday for a structure fire on Drawbridge Road in Cambridge.

The fire was discovered by a passerby.

Fire officials say the fire began in the inside of the structure and is currently under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The structure is a total loss – damage is estimated at $85,000.