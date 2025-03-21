Cambridge Fire Thursday Afternoon – Accidental

A fire Thursday afternoon in Cambridge was accidental according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Rescue Fire Company was called to Hudson Road just before 4pm on Thursday where they found a fire in a two-story home. State Fire Marshal investigators learned the occupants were burning trash behind the residence which spread to the outside of the home.

Officials say a smoke alarm was present and activated. Damage is estimated at $50,000.

The State Fire Marshal’s office reminds all Marylanders to check the county that you live in or plan to conduct a legal controlled burn for any burn bans that may be in effect before burning.

If there are no burn bans, there should be some type of extinguishment source nearby to keep small fires under control.