Cambridge Home Damaged by Fire Friday Night; Firefighter Injured

Travers Street, Cambridge / Image courtesy Kendall Bledsoe

A fire in Cambridge sent one firefighter to the hospital. Firefighters were called to a home on Travers Street in Cambridge just after 6 Friday evening and found fire in a three-story home. The fire was discovered by a neighbor and took firefighters nearly an hour to bring under control. State Fire Marshal investigators say the fire began in a first floor utility room – the cause remains under investigation.

One firefighter was taken to TidalHealth in Salisbury with non-life threatening burns.

Damage is estimated at $400,000.