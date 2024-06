Image courtesy MD State Fire Marshal

A 2-alarm fire in a Cambridge home was ruled accidental by the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Rescue Fire Company was called to a home on Robbins Street around 1:30 on Thursday and found fire in a 1 ½ story single family home. Firefighters brought the fire under control in about an hour – and investigators say the fire began in the kitchen and was caused by an electrical failure. A smoke alarm was present and activated.

Damage is estimated at $45,000.