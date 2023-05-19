Cambridge Man Arrested After Shots Fired During Argument

May 19, 2023/Mari Lou

A Cambridge man was arrested by Easton Police on Wednesday. Police were called for shots fired at the Easton Walmart – and learned that 63 year old Edwin Phillips of Cambridge was involved in an argument with two other people when he fired a shotgun into the air. Phillips was arrested and the shotgun seized. Phillips is charged with multiple offenses:

  • Intoxicated Endangerment
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Disturbing the Peace
  • Assault 1st Degree
  • Assault 2nd Degree
  • Reckless Endangerment
  • Dangerous Weapon: Wear and Carry with Intent to Injure
  • Firearm Use during a Felony/Violent Crime

Phillips was transported to Central Booking at the Talbot County Detention Center to await a hearing with the District Court Commissioner.

