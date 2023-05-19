Cambridge Man Arrested After Shots Fired During Argument
May 19, 2023/
A Cambridge man was arrested by Easton Police on Wednesday. Police were called for shots fired at the Easton Walmart – and learned that 63 year old Edwin Phillips of Cambridge was involved in an argument with two other people when he fired a shotgun into the air. Phillips was arrested and the shotgun seized. Phillips is charged with multiple offenses:
- Intoxicated Endangerment
- Disorderly Conduct
- Disturbing the Peace
- Assault 1st Degree
- Assault 2nd Degree
- Reckless Endangerment
- Dangerous Weapon: Wear and Carry with Intent to Injure
- Firearm Use during a Felony/Violent Crime
Phillips was transported to Central Booking at the Talbot County Detention Center to await a hearing with the District Court Commissioner.