Cambridge Man Arrested After Shots Fired During Argument

A Cambridge man was arrested by Easton Police on Wednesday. Police were called for shots fired at the Easton Walmart – and learned that 63 year old Edwin Phillips of Cambridge was involved in an argument with two other people when he fired a shotgun into the air. Phillips was arrested and the shotgun seized. Phillips is charged with multiple offenses:

Intoxicated Endangerment

Disorderly Conduct

Disturbing the Peace

Assault 1st Degree

Assault 2nd Degree

Reckless Endangerment

Dangerous Weapon: Wear and Carry with Intent to Injure

Firearm Use during a Felony/Violent Crime

Phillips was transported to Central Booking at the Talbot County Detention Center to await a hearing with the District Court Commissioner.