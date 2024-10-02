Cambridge Man Arrested for Burglary and Disorderly Conduct

A Cambridge man has been arrested after an incident on September 27th. Police say that a witness saw 66-year-old Harmon Lorenzo Maddox and the victim in some type of altercation outside on High Street with several individuals attempting to separate them. A neighbor reported to officers that Maddox had climbed over their fence and came into their residence through a back door uninvited, stating the Police were looking for him. Maddox was requested to leave the residence which he refused to do until the neighbor threatened to call the Police. Officers arrested Maddox and also found him to have multiple active warrants. Maddox was transported for processing and his initial appearance before a Court Commissioner. Maddox was later turned over to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections on $2,500 bond. Maddox was charged with Burglary 4th Degree and Disorderly Conduct.

Additional information from the Cambridge Police Department