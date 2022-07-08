Cambridge Man Dies of Gunshot Wounds Following July 4th Shooting

A fatal shooting in Cambridge is under investigation.

According to Maryland State Police, Cambridge Police officers responded to the 1,000-block of Cosby Lane Monday shortly before 9:00 p.m. A man was found lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said 24-year-old Tyuane Johnson Jr. of Cambridge died at Dorchester General Hospital. Autopsy results produced by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner indicate that the cause of death was homicide from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 443-298-9447.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to assume the investigation, with assistance of the Cambridge City Police Department. Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division dispatched crime scene technicians to process the scene for evidence. The Dorchester County State’s Attorney also responded to the scene.