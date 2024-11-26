Cambridge Man Sentenced in Wicomico County on Drug Charges

At the end of October, a Cambridge man pleaded guilty to a pair of drug offenses. On Monday, November 25, Circuit Court for Wicomico County Judge Karen Dean accepted the plea for possession of a large amount of fentanyl and possession with the intent to distribute and sentenced 31 year old Dor’ron Taylor of Cambridge to 15 years in prison with all but 5 years suspended. The 5 years in prison is a mandatory minimum sentence without parole.

According to court records, on May 17th of this year, Salisbury Police attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Taylor. After a brief pursuit Taylor was arrested and a search of the vehicle turned up a large amount of fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

