Cambridge, Maryland Man Convicted of Two Counts of First-Degree Murder After Three-Day Jury Trial

A 26-year-old Cambridge, Maryland man is in custody pending sentencing stemming from a double murder that occurred in October, 2021. Authorities say Damon Hall is convicted of murdering 42-year old Emmanuel Jones and Jones’ aunt, 51-year-old Patrice Trader–shooting each of them in the head at their home on Martin Street in Salisbury. In addition to first-degree murder, Hall also faces related firearms charges. The motive for the shooting is still not clear. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. K. Allen at 443-298-9447 or via email at: kristi.allen@maryland.gov.