Cambridge, Maryland Man Sentenced for First-Degree Murder

Chief Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County today sentenced a 26-year-old Cambridge, Maryland man to two consecutive terms of Life Without Possibility of Parole on two counts of First-Degree Murder. Damon Hall also faces an additional consecutive term of 10 years without parole on firearms charges. On November 30th, 2022, Hall was convicted of the double murder that occurred in Salisbury on October 12th, 2021. Hall is charged with shooting both 42-year-old Emmanuel Jones and Jones’ aunt, Patrice Trader, aged 51 in the head at their home on Martin Street in Salisbury. Jones died that same day, while Trader succumbed to her wound in March, 2022.