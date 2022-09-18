Cambridge Mayoral Runoff Election Tuesday, Sept 20

Tuesday, September 20th, is the Mayoral Runoff election in Cambridge. Former Cambridge Commissioner Steve Rideout and State Senator Addie Eckardt advanced to a September runoff after none of the 6 candidates received more than 50% of the vote in the August 23rd election. Polls will be open Tuesday from 7am to 7pm at Chesapeake College Cambridge Center (at 418 Race Street, Cambridge, MD).

If you still have a mail-in or absentee ballot – you now have until1pm on Tuesday to hand deliver it to a clerk at the post office in Cambridge where the ballot will be sorted into a secured ballot box and counted on Election Day.

A special election was called for to fill the unexpired term of former Mayor Andrew Bradshaw, who resigned in January. The unexpired term of the mayor runs through 2025.