Cambridge Police Attempting to Locate Man Wanted for Multiple Thefts
September 11, 2024/
The Cambridge Police Department is looking for Eugene George Dandy III (also known as “Justice”), who is 44 years old and currently staying in Cambridge, Maryland. Dandy has an active Arrest Warrant through the Cambridge Police Department for Burglary and Theft charges as well as a Criminal Summons for Theft charges. Additional charges are also pending against Dandy for Robbery and related charges. Information has been relayed to the Cambridge Police Department that Dandy has been on a crime spree and committing thefts from people and from establishments throughout Cambridge. Dandy is described as an African American man, approximately six foot three inches tall and 200 lbs. If you see him, Cambridge Police want you to contact them immediately with his whereabouts and clothing descriptions and NOT to attempt to engage him as he may be armed and dangerous.
Eugene George Dandy 111
(from the Cambridge Police Department Facebook Page)
Additional Information from the Cambridge Police Department:
If Dandy is observed, contact CPD immediately with his whereabouts and clothing descriptions. DO NOT ATTEMPT to apprehend or detain or approach Dandy as he may be armed and dangerous. Please contact the Cambridge Police Department at 410-228-3333 or dial 911 in emergency situations with any information relating to the whereabouts of Dandy. If you have any information to on-going investigations involving Dandy contact Detective Sgt. Dave Jones at 410-901-8091 ext 1108.