Cambridge Police Attempting to Locate Man Wanted for Multiple Thefts

The Cambridge Police Department is looking for Eugene George Dandy III (also known as “Justice”), who is 44 years old and currently staying in Cambridge, Maryland. Dandy has an active Arrest Warrant through the Cambridge Police Department for Burglary and Theft charges as well as a Criminal Summons for Theft charges. Additional charges are also pending against Dandy for Robbery and related charges. Information has been relayed to the Cambridge Police Department that Dandy has been on a crime spree and committing thefts from people and from establishments throughout Cambridge. Dandy is described as an African American man, approximately six foot three inches tall and 200 lbs. If you see him, Cambridge Police want you to contact them immediately with his whereabouts and clothing descriptions and NOT to attempt to engage him as he may be armed and dangerous.

Eugene George Dandy 111

(from the Cambridge Police Department Facebook Page)