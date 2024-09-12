Cambridge Police Department Proactive Initiative Leads to Multiple Arrests

One recurring complaint the Cambridge Police Department receives is the unsafe operations of vehicles, bikes and scooters on area roadways. A Proactive Initiative was conducted throughout the City of Cambridge on September 6th from approximately 6:30pm through midnight–focusing on traffic enforcement to include bicycle and scooter violations. This initiative was conducted to show an increased police presence in an attempt to curb criminal activity and to contact drivers and operators of vehicles and bicycles committing traffic offenses to inform and instruct on proper traffic regulations to create safer roadways for all citizens in the community. During the initiative members of CPD made a large number of contacts with the community which resulted in 1 DUI arrest, 1 Felony Warrant Arrest, 1 Criminal Arrest for a Handgun Violation, and 1 Firearm seized along with numerous traffic stops. The initiative involved multiple officers from the Cambridge Police Department including members assigned to the Proactive Community Engagement Team (PACE), Patrol Division, K9 Units and Bicycle Units.

