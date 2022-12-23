Camden-area Fire Sends One to Hospital

A 2-alarm fire south of Camden has left one person hospitalized. Delaware State Fire Marshal investigators say a fire on Voshells Mill Star Hill Road just before 7:30 this morning sent an 83 year old woman to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment of smoke inhalation and burns. She is in stable condition.

Firefighters from several companies responded to the scene or provided backup. Investigators say the fire was accidental – caused by combustibles stored too close to a central heating unit. Heavy fire damage is estimated at $150,000 and the American Red Cross will provide emergency assistance to the victim.