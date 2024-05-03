Camden Man Charged with 3rd DUI after Collision with Two Police Vehicles

Image courtesy DSP

A Camden man is charged with DUI and other offenses after colliding with two police vehicles Thursday night. Delaware State Police say just before 9pm a Delaware State Police Tahoe was following a Dover Police Tahoe in the left lane of South Dupont Highway when a Volkswagen driven by 55 year old William Geissel of Camden approached the police vehicles traveling northbound in the southbound lane. The Dover officer swerved to avoid the crash but the VW crashed into its rear fender and then into the right side of the State Police Tahoe.

Troopers responding to the scene detected signs of impairment when they contacted Geissel, who was given Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and arrested. Investigation showed Geissel had two prior DUI convictions and he was charged with a 3rd offense DUI, two counts of vehicular assault and traffic offenses.

Geissel was not injured, but both police officers involved were treated for injuries and released. Geissel is being held at SCI in default of an over $4100 secured bond.