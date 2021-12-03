Camden Man Charged With Multiple Burglaries, Thefts

A Camden man is facing charges in connection with an investigation into burglaries and thefts that began in December 2020.

William Figatt Jr.

Delaware State Police were investigating numerous burglaries and thefts of vehicles, motorcycles, ATVs and golf carts. State Police said 19-year-old William Figgatt Junior of Camden was identified as a suspect. Help from the community led to Figatt being arrested earlier this week.

Delaware State Police listed these charges against Figatt:

Three counts- Theft $1,500 or Greater (Felony)

Two counts- Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Two counts- Burglary Third Degree (Felony)

Three counts- Selling Stolen Property over $1,500 (Felony)

Six counts- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Three counts- Criminal Trespass Third Degree

Theft Under $1,500

Criminal Mischief

Figatt was arraigned and released on $7,420 unsecured bond.