Camden Man Charged with Theft of Bleachers from Marydel-Hartly Little League Complex

In late September Delaware State Police learned that an unknown black man removed four bleachers from the Marydel-Hartly Little League complex and drove off in a maroon SUV. Investigation led police to 34 year old Orlando Saunders of Camden as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Saunders turned himself in to Troop 3 on Monday, October 7th. He is charged with the following offenses

theft over $1500

2nd degree criminal trespass

Saunders was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on his own recognizance.