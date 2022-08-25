Camden Police Report Woman Missing Since April

BRENDA WANJIKU / Image courtesy Camden PD

Camden Police are looking for a missing woman. Police say the family of 23 year old Brenda Wanjiku reported that she left their residence in April of this year and has not been seen or heard from since. Her vehicle was found in Washington, DC but she was not found with the vehicle. The Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department was contacted and have distributed Missing Person flyers in and around the area her vehicle was located.

Brenda is 5′ 5” and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a flower tattoo on the right side of her back and was last seen wearing a gray and white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact Camden Police at 302-698-9232 or Washington, DC Metropolitan Police at 202-576-6169.