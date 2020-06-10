Camden Protest Turns Unruly; 22 Arrested

22 people are arrested south of Dover as a protest and march results in traffic blockages and alleged ‘aggressive acts’ toward motorists.

Delaware State Police say the protest began in Dover then reconvened along Route 13 in Camden at a Wawa.

Police say the group members were told numerous times that the protest which was spilling into traffic was not lawful and they should move to the shoulder.

Protesters refused to make way for a Dover Police officer in a marked vehicle.

He exited the vehicle, and the tension grew.

A reporter whose Facebook Live video was in progress was among those taken into custody by a Dover Police officer..

Once it was learned he was a reporter, State Police say he was released with no charges.

State Police say their investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional details or who might have been impacted by the incident is welcome to contact police.

In a Tweet after the incident, Governor John Carney said:

“Reporters have a fundamental right to cover the demonstrations we’re seeing in Delaware and across our country. They should not be arrested for doing their jobs. That’s not acceptable.”