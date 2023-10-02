Camden Women Arrested after Traffic Stop in Dover

Image courtesy DSP

A Camden woman was arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop by Delaware State Police around 4am. A trooper on patrol spotted a Range Rover with no license plate and no right rear wheel northbound on South DuPont Highway in Dover. The trooper saw the vehicle leave the left edge of the roadway and drive into the curb and stopped the vehicle. After contacting the driver, 34 year old Autumn Bray, the trooper detected signs of impairment. She was given standard field sobriety tests and arrested. A search of Bray turned up a loaded handgun in her pants, which she did not have a valid permit for.

Bray was transported to Troop 3, where she was charged with the following crimes:

Carrying Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence

Driving Under the Influence of Drug

Traffic Offenses

Bray was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on her own recognizance.