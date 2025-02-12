Camden-Wyoming Man Arrested by Felton Police on Drug-Related Charges

The Felton Police Department have arrested and charged a 43-year-old Camden-Wyoming man on drug related charges after police found him unresponsive behind the wheel of a running vehicle on South DuPont Highway. The investigation led to the discovery of 15.9 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia in his possession. Ernest Allen Sandoz was taken into custody without incident and transported to Felton PD for processing. Sandoz was charged with several drug-related offenses. He was released on $4,000 unsecured bond pending a later court date.

