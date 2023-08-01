Camden-Wyoming Man Charged with Assault

Image courtesy DSP

A Camden-Wyoming man has been arrested after Delaware State Police were called for a fight on Allabands Mill Road in Camden-Wyoming Monday evening just before 5:30. Police contacted a 19 year old victim near the home and learned that he and his roommate, identified as 35 year old Justin Watson, were fighting about internet access. Watson attacked the victim with a box cutter.

Police arrested Watson at the residence and charged with 2nd degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon. He’s being held at SCI in default of a $14,000 secured bond.

The victim was treated for serious injuries and released from an area hospital.