Camden-Wyoming Man Dies after Crash Near Marydel Saturday

A single vehicle crash near Marydel is under investigation by the Delaware State Police. Police say just before 1:30 Saturday morning a pickup was westbound on Westville Road when the truck left the roadway, struck a utility box and sideswiped trees. The truck crossed back over the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, a 66 year old man from Camden-Wyoming was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police ask anyone who witnessed this crash or has information to contact Master Cpl Lane at 302-698-8547 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.