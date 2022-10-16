Camden-Wyoming Woman Arrested for Stolen Vehicle & Firearms

Delaware State Police have arrested a Camden-Wyoming woman after she was found in a vehicle stolen from Caroline County, Maryland. Police were called Saturday afternoon when the vehicle, a blue Silverado, was spotted in the parking lot of a Royal Farms in Dover. As troopers arrived, the Silverado was trying to leave the parking lot and a traffic stop was done. The driver was identified as 52 year old Judy Goddard of Camden-Wyoming and arrested. A search of the vehicle led to two stolen firearms, stolen power tools, drug paraphernalia and over a gram of methamphetamine.

Goddard was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 9 and charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited (Felony)

Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)- 2 counts

Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Receiving Stolen Property Under $1,500- 2 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Fictitious Registration Plate

Goddard was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #7 and was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $9,250 secured bond.