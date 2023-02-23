Camden-Wyoming Woman Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges

A Camden-Wyoming woman has been arrested on gun and drug dealing charges after police executed a search warrant on Tuesday. While searching the home on Mud Mill Road, troopers found 40-year-old Trillian Reidy hiding in the closet. They also found a number of drug items and a .25 caliber handgun. Computer checks showed that Reidy is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.

Reidy was taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following crimes:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Reidy was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and taken to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $21,800 secured bond.