Can You Identify Shoplifters at Lewes Lowe’s?

Your help is needed to identify two suspects who shoplifted from the Lowe’s in Lewes Monday night around 8:30. Delaware State Police were called after a white man and white woman took a large amount of merchandise without paying. They drove off in a black Chevy Cruze. The male suspect is about 5′ 11”, 235 pounds with a large build and is missing the lower portion of his right arm. The woman is about 5′ 10” and 150 pounds with black hair and average build. Police believe they may be involved in similar incidents throughout Delaware.

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police Troop 7 continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking that anyone who can identify these suspects to please contact Trooper H. LeCates by calling 302-644-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.