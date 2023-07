Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police need your help to identify three suspects who stole $3000 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty at the Rehoboth Outlets last Thursday around 7pm. Police believe they may have recently shoplifted from the Ulta Beauty in Dover as well. The three women drove off in a black Nissan Altima. If you recognize any of these suspects – contact TFC Tarlecky at Troop 7 at 302-703-3286 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.