Candidate Filing Deadline for Delaware School Board Elections – Friday, March 7th

The filing deadline for Delaware School Board Elections is Friday, March 7th. School Board elections will be held on Tuesday, May 13th.

There are open seats in all of the Sussex County School Districts. Cape Henlopen School District has elections in Districts B and C and an At-Large seat.

Indian River School District has elections for 2 seats in District 1 and one each in Districts 2 and 4.

There are At-Large seats up for election in Delmar, Laurel, Seaford, Milford and two in Woodbridge.

For more information on how to file as a candidate, please visit the Department’s website, https://elections.delaware.gov, or contact your county Department of Election’s office:

Department of Elections, Kent County Office

100 Enterprise Place, Suite 5, Dover DE 19904

(302) 739-4498 – votekc@delaware.gov

Department of Elections, Sussex County Office

119 N Race Street, Georgetown DE 19947

(302) 856-5367 – votesc@delaware.gov