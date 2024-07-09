Candidate Filing for Elected Office in DE Now Closed

The window to file as a candidate in the upcoming General Election has closed. The deadline was noon today. Since Monday – a dozen people have filed to run for state or local office – 6 are involved in primaries and 6 are in the General Election. There is also a write-in candidate for President who filed on Monday. Delaware’s September 10th Primary Election will be busy with 24 elections to decide a Democrat or Republican candidate – or both. Six candidates are running for US Congress and six for Governor – 3 Democrats and 3 Republicans in each election. In Sussex County, there are three Republicans running for the County Council District 1 seat, 2 for District 2 and 2 Democrats challenging incumbent, Republican Mark Schaeffer, for District 3.

If you still need to register to vote for the Delaware Primary election on September 10th – the deadline to register is Saturday, August 17th.

CANDIDATES FOR THE DELAWARE PRIMARY ELECTION / Tuesday, September 10

CANDIDATES FOR THE DELAWARE GENERAL ELECTION / Tuesday, November 5