Candidate Filing Underway for 2 Seats on the Ellendale Town Council

Ellendale voters will go to the polls on January 4th to elect two people to the town council. Candidates have until noon on December 18th to file for those seats if interested. Each seat is a two-year term. You must be a resident of Ellendale and at least 21 years of age and never been convicted of a crime or misdemeanor (other than those related to traffic offenses).

You’ll find the candidate filing form on the town’s website – contact any current member of the Town Council or the Town Clerk if you have questions.