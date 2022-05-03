Candidates For Mayor Of Lewes Engage In Forum Tuesday Night

Election day in Lewes is approaching Saturday, May 14th. Tonight (Tuesday), the Greater Lewes Civic Coalition presents a mayoral candidates forum, at 6:00 p.m. at the Lewes Public Library.

Incumbent Mayor Ted Becker and candidates Richard Moore and Deputy Mayor Andrew Williams will take part in the discussion. There will be an opportunity for voters to pose questions to the candidates.

The forum can also be viewed over Zoom.