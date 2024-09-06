Candidates Certified for October 1st Berlin Municipal Election

The Board of Supervisors of Elections in Berlin has certified the candidates for the town’s October 1st municipal election. The only contested race is for the District 3 Council seat – with incumbent Shaneka Nichols is challenged by Daniel Packey. Write-in candidates can still file until Tuesday, September 24th. Currently incumbent Jack Orris is the only candidate for District 2 and incumbent Zack Tyndall is the only candidate for Mayor and barring the emergence of any additional write-in candidates, they will be declared the winners for District 2 and the Office of the Mayor.

Additional information from the Town of Berlin:

Please note that should any Write-In candidates file by the deadline, their names will not appear on the official ballot.

The candidates will appear on the ballot as follows:

MAYOR:

Zackery Charles “Zack” Tyndall

COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 2:

Jack Lee Orris, Jr.

COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 3:

Shaneka Nahkia Nichols

Daniel J. Packey

Other important dates for the 2024 Election are as follows:

Mail-in voting application submission deadlines: 4:00 PM, Tuesday, September 24, 2024, for applications to be received by mail (postmark NOT accepted). 4:00 PM, Friday, September 27, 2024, for applications to be received in person at Berlin Town Hall, 10 William Street, Berlin.

Write-In Candidate – Deadline is 4:00 PM on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. Note: Write-In Candidates will not appear on the ballot.

Election Day – Tuesday, October 1, 2024. Polling places open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Voters in Districts 3 and 4 will vote at St. Paul United Methodist Church at 405 Flower Street and, if write-in candidates file, voters in Districts 1 and 2 will vote at Buckingham Presbyterian Church at 20 S. Main Street.

For appropriate forms or if there are any questions regarding Berlin’s Municipal Election, please contact Special Projects Administrator Kate Daub at 410-641-4002 or email kdaub@berlinmd.gov. You can also visit berlinmd.gov/government/ and select “Municipal Elections.”