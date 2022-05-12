Candidates For Wicomico Co. Executive Take Part In Forum Tonight

Candidates for Wicomico County Executive will engage in a forum tonight (Thursday) at Salisbury University.

Scheduled to take part are acting County Executive John Psota, Julie Giordano, and County Council Vice President Ernest Davis.

Davis is a Democrat, and Psota and Giordano will compete for the Republican nomination.

Topics are likely to include the Wicomico County budget, housing and public safety among others.

The Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce, Greater Salisbury Committee and PACE at Salisbury University are sponsoring the candidates forum, which gets underway at 6:00 p.m. at the Student Union.