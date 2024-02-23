Candidates Forum for Milton Town Council Candidates on Sat, Feb 24th

The Milton Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Candidates Forum on Saturday, February 24th for the three candidates who are running for the 2 open seats on the Milton Town Council. Each is for a 3-year term. The Candidates Forum will be held at the Milton Public Library from 1 to 2:30pm. Attendees will have a chance come with one legibly written question per person for the three candidates, incumbents Fred Harvey and Lee Revis-Plank and Erin Willis, to answer. The questions will then be drawn and each candidate, in alphabetical order, will have two minutes to answer each question. The question and answer session will continue until 2:30 p.m.

Milton’s municipal election is Saturday, March 2nd from 8am to 6pm at Town Hall.

For additional information regarding the Forum, contact Karen Falk at chamber@historicmilton.com