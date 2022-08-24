Candidates Forum for Sussex Co. Register of Wills Postponed
August 24, 2022/
A forum with the Republican candidates for Sussex County Register of Wills scheduled for tonight (Wednesday) has been postponed.
According to the Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, the postponement is due to illness. It hopes to reschedule a forum with the candidates.
Ellen Magee is seeking re-election to the row office. She is being challenged by Greg Fuller and Candice Green Wilkinson.
The Delaware Primary takes place Tuesday, September 13th.