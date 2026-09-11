Candidates Forum – Statewide Candidates – Thursday, September 17

This Candidates Forum includes candidates for US House and Senate, Attorney General, State Treasurer and Auditor of Accounts. This is being held in New Castle County on Thursday, September 17 at 7pm – it will be livestreamed at this link – https://www.youtube.com/live/OwIl_ewgr7M

If you plan to attend in person you must Register Online – For security purposes, you must provide EACH GUEST’S name, phone number, and email address (Registration ends September 16)