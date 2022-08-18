Canine “PJ” Joins Del. State Fire Marshal’s Accelerant Detection Team

A new K-9 accelerant detection team is on the job at the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office.

A specially-trained canine and a deputy fire marshal will respond to fire scenes to determine if an accelerant was used.

Deputy State Fire Marshal Michael Pfaffenhauser and P.J. are replacing retiring Chief Deputy John Galaska and K-9 Tanya. P.J. sniffed around while being introduced at the Sussex County Division of the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office this week.

The State Farm Arson Dog Program provides training for K-9 teams, and this is the fifth team it has prepared for the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office.