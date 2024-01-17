Cape Henlopen High School Student Arrested for Carrying Loaded Gun in Backpack

Delaware State Police have arrested a 17-year-old Cape Henlopen High School student for bringing a loaded handgun to school. Staff notified the School Resource Officer at the school with information that the student possibly had a firearm in their possession. Further investigation led to the discovery of a loaded 9mm handgun in the teen’s backpack. No students or staff were harmed. The teen was taken into custody without incident and faces charges that include Carrying a Concealed Firearm and Possession of a Firearm in a Safe School Zone, both of which are felonies. The teen is currently being held at the Stevenson House Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.