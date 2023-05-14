Cape Henlopen HS & Caesar Rodney HS Compete in National Culinary Competition

Image courtesy National ProStart Invitational

National ProStart teams competed for the national championship in the nation’s top high school culinary competition. The management team from Cape Henlopen High School and culinary team from Caesar Rodney High School recently competed in a two-day competition hosted by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) in Washington, DC. The culinary team from Caesar Rodney took 2nd place – and each student received a $5000 scholarship from the NRAEF.