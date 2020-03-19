Cape Henlopen not canceling referendum over coronavirus State of Emergency

The Cape Henlopen School District has yet to cancel their upcoming referendum scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, 2019 despite the State of Emergency that was declared over the coronavirus outbreak in Delaware.

As of today, the referendum is on, but if anything changes I will let you know,” Cape Superintendent Bob Fulton told our Mike Bradley. “We will most likely know prior to the end of the week.”

Other elections, such as the April 28 primary in Maryland, have been rescheduled over the growing threat of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The operating expense referendum proposes a new tax rate as a way to generate local revenue. The revenue generated from the approved tax increase, if passed, would help address expenditures due to the increasing enrollment, according to the district.

As it stands right now, the vote is scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, 2019 with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

District residents who are U.S. Citizens and at least 18-years-old are eligible to vote at the following polling places: Cape Henlopen High School, Mariner Middle School, and Rehoboth Elementary School.