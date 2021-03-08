Cape Henlopen Point Beaches Closed For Nesting Season

The Point at Cape Henlopen is now closed for the annual beach nesting season.

According to the Department of Natural Resources. the stretch of ocean and bay beach has been closed yearly since 1993 to benefit threatened and endangered beach nesters and migratory shorebirds. Piping plovers, red knots, oystercatchers, least terns and other birds often nest at The Point during the spring and summer.

DNREC’s Division of Divisions of Parks and Recreation, Fish and Wildlife and Watershed Stewardship have collaborated since 1990 to implement a management plan to stop the decline in populations of beachnesters and migratory shorebirds.

For more information, please contact Cape Henlopen State Park at 302-645-8983.

The oceanside beach is scheduled to reopen to the public September 1st. The bayside beach will stay closed until October 1st.