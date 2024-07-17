Cape Henlopen School District Mourns Loss of Two Students in Vehicle Crash

The Cape Henlopen School District is mourning the loss of the sudden death of two of their students following a vehicle crash that occurred on Gills Neck Road in Lewes on the night of July 15th. According to Delaware State Police, the driver of a BMW had apparently been speeding before exiting the road at a curve. The car struck a wall, tree and metal fence and caught fire. The fire spread to a home causing extensive damage, but no one in the home was injured. The driver of the BMW and the passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

As reported in the Cape Gazette, school counselors and staff will be available for students needing support at Cape High from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., today through Friday. Also, students, parents or community members feeling an urgent need are encouraged to call the 24-7 crisis hotline at 1-800-969-4357 (HELP) or text 988 for immediate support. School district families received a phone call about 2 p.m. sharing the same information.

Statement from Cape High Principal Kristin DeGregory:

“Our school community is deeply saddened to learn of the deaths of two of our high school students as a result of a tragic accident that occurred July 15,” she said. “We extend our heartfelt sympathy to all involved, and the students’ families and friends.”

Photo Credit: Cape Gazette—The vehicle hit a wall at the entrance to this driveway along Gills Neck Road. It continued through the yard before it hit a tree. BILL SHULL PHOTOS