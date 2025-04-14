Cape Henlopen School District Names New Superintendent

Cape Henlopen School District Superintendent Robert Fulton announced his retirement after 13 years with the District at the end of last Thursday’s School Board meeting. His retirement is effective July 1st. On Monday the School Board held a special meeting and appointed Dr. Jenny Nauman as the new superintendent – effective July 1st.

Dr. Nauman is the current Assistant Superintendent of the Cape Henlopen School District.

Additional information from the CHSD:

“On behalf of the Cape Henlopen Board of Education, we are pleased to announce that we have appointed Dr. Jenny Nauman as our new superintendent,” said Dr. Alison Myers, President of the Board of Education. “In her capacity as assistant superintendent, Dr. Nauman has overseen the development of the district strategic plan and championed our district promise, ‘Excellence, Equity, and Responsiveness. Every Student, Every Classroom, Every Day.’ She has strengthened partnerships with our staff unions and community groups, including the Community Minority Liaison Committee. She has demonstrated a clear vision for student achievement, equity, and innovation and is deeply committed to preparing all students for success in the future.”

Dr. Nauman earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary and Special Education from the University of Delaware and a master’s degree from Wilmington University in Administration. She has her National Board for Professional Teaching Standards certificate and received a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Wilmington University. Dr. Nauman was a second and third-grade teacher, as well as a reading specialist, prior to coming to the Cape Henlopen School District in 2008. Her career at Cape began as an Assistant Principal at Rehoboth Elementary School. For eight years, she was Principal of the 2013 National Blue Ribbon Award-winning school, Richard A. Shields Elementary, in Lewes (now currently Lewes Elementary School), and in 2016, she was named National Distinguished Principal for Delaware. She has served in the Assistant Superintendent role at Cape since 2018. Dr. Nauman was a 2013 recipient of the Terrell Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership and previously served as president of the Delaware Academy of School Principles (DASP), and the Delaware Association of School Administrators (DASA). In 2022, she was recognized as Delaware’s Assistant Superintendent of the Year.

“I see this as an opportunity to lead with stability, clarity, and heart,” said Dr. Nauman. “Cape Henlopen is a strong and thriving district, and I am committed to preserving what is working, improving what needs attention, and bringing our new strategic plan of action to life in our community and in every building. My leadership will be grounded in listening, transparency, and results. I have loved every minute of being part of the Cape family for the past 17 years, serving in many roles including as a parent. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our incredible staff, students, families, and Board Members. Together, we will ensure Cape Henlopen continues to be a model of excellence for now and in the future. I am truly honored, humbled, and excited to take on the role of Superintendent of the Cape Henlopen School District.”

“I can think of no one more capable or committed to leading this district than Dr. Nauman,” said retiring Superintendent Bob Fulton. “Having worked closely with her for the past seven years, I’ve seen firsthand her dedication to our students and their families, her deep understanding of our community, and her unwavering commitment to our staff. She will bring both continuity and a fresh perspective to the role. I am confident the Cape Henlopen School District is in excellent hands.”

Dr. Nauman will assume the position of Superintendent beginning July 1, 2025.