Cape Henlopen School District Will Start With Hybrid Instruction

Schools in the Cape Henlopen School District will start the new academic year with a hybrid format.

The Cape Gazette reports that the Board of Education voted 5-2 Thursday in support of a recommendation from Superintendent Bob Fulton.

Families are able to choose either remote or in-person learning. In-person instruction would be available for elementary students five days a week if space permits, while middle and high school students would learn remotely one day a week in addition to in-person instruction.

Students and staff will be required to wear face coverings and follow social distance guidelines.

More details for families will be available at www.capehenlopenschools.com