Cape Henlopen Schools Switch To Virtual Instruction Friday

The Cape Henlopen School District has made an adjustment to its hybrid learning plan.

Starting Friday, the district will switch to remote instruction for the remaining days before the holiday break. Previously, the district indicated it would remain in hybrid mode.

Superintendent Bob Fulton said in a message to the community that quarantines due to possible exposure to COVID-19 have increased in the past few days, and there is a lack of substitute teacher coverage.

“We want you to know that these decisions are never made lightly, and that we will continue to do everything we can to keep our students and staff safe and in school as much as possible,” Fulton said in the statement. “I am still incredibly CAPE proud of our students, staff and families who regularly go above and beyond to do what is best for the students in the Cape Henlopen School District, and I am looking forward to the day when we can welcome ALL of our students back into our buildings!”

The Cape district plans to return to hybrid instruction Monday, January 4th.