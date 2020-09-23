Cape HS Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A student at Cape Henlopen High School has tested positive for coronavirus.



The Cape Gazette reports the student is staying home for a 14-day quarantine, and Delaware Public Health indicates no further quarantine of students or staff is needed. Cape Henlopen School District officials also say a mask requirement is enforced and everyone ‘consistently’ maintains social distance, while a strict cleaning regimen in followed as well.



District schools opened under a hybrid learning format, but the Cape Henlopen Education Association two weeks ago voted ‘no confidence’ in the reopening plan and its goals for bringing more students back into schools while keeping everyone safe.